LA Clippers Choose Atomos Ninja Ultra for Social Media Engagement

MELBOURNE, Australia—Atomos has announced that the LA Clippers are using the Ninja Ultra monitor-recorder for capturing highlights, interviews, game highlights, and behind-the-scenes footage for engaging with fans on social media.

Ninja Ultra incorporates the new AtomOS 11 operating system, which is optimized for camera to cloud workflows.

This workflow allows the LA Clippers media team to simultaneously share and upload files and collaborate in real-time with editors, using Frame.io, powered by Adobe. The speed at which files are uploaded allows editors to immediately begin work, so the social media team can quickly share moments with fans.

The LA Clippers have also deployed the new 4K H.265 upload facility of the Ninja Ultra, allowing the production team to capture content and automatically upload high-quality 10-bit 4K H.265 proxies to Frame.io right after each take. With these 4K proxies, editors can punch in and crop the image using different aspect ratios for delivery on multiple social media platforms. Delivering 4K clips to the cloud through this H.265 upload feature allows the LA Clippers production team and their remote editors more creative flexibility and freedom when choosing their composition, all without sacrificing quality, it said.

Plus, the stress of tight deadlines is greatly reduced since clips are automatically ready in Frame.io after each take, ensuring editors can work in tandem with the camera and production team, Atomos said.