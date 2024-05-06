Kirsten Donaldson Joins NAB as VP of Public Policy

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has announced that Kirsten Donaldson has joined NAB as vice president of public policy. Donaldson will report to Shawn Donilon, executive vice president of Government Relations.

Donaldson will provide strategic public policy counsel to assist NAB in developing policy positions and formulating advocacy strategies to address critical issues affecting the broadcast industry, the group said.

(Image credit: NAB)

“Kirsten brings a wealth of expertise in legal advocacy and policy development, making her a valuable asset to NAB as we confront critical policy issues impacting the broadcast industry,” said Donilon. “Her extensive experience in copyright law and technology policy will be instrumental to broadcasters as we work with policymakers to level the playing field and allow us to fairly compete by holding all media to the same set of rules. We are excited to welcome her to the NAB team.”

Before joining NAB, Donaldson served as vice president of Legal at the Digital Media Association (DiMA) in Washington, D.C., where she represented global technology and streaming companies on copyright law and technology policy matters. Additionally, Donaldson founded and led The Donaldson Law Group, specializing in intellectual property strategies and engaging with federal agencies and Congress on IP policy issues.

Donaldson also represented clients on intellectual property matters as a counsel in the Washington, D.C. office of the multinational law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP. She has a strong track record of working in government as legislative director and counsel for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and House Judiciary Committee Chairman John Conyers. Donaldson brings extensive experience navigating legislative, regulatory and legal landscapes and advocating for clients.

Donaldson holds a Master of Laws in Intellectual Property Law from the George Washington University (GW) Law School, a Juris Doctor from the University of St. Thomas School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from California Lutheran University.