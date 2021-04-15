Kimberly Godwin Named President of ABC News

Kimberly Godwin has been named president of ABC News. She will oversee editorial and business operations for broadcast, digital, streaming and audio news across the organization, including “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight,” “The View” and “This Week.” Starting in early May she will report to Peter Rice, chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content.

A 35-year veteran of journalism and broadcasting, Godwin joins Disney from CBS where she was executive vice president of News. She also served as vice president of News, CBS News executive director for Development and Diversity, and senior broadcast producer of the “CBS Evening News.”

“Kim is an instinctive and admired executive whose unique experiences, strengths and strategic vision made her the ideal choice to lead the outstanding team at ABC News and build on their incredible success,” said Rice. “Throughout Kim’s career in global news organizations and local newsrooms, she has distinguished herself as a fierce advocate for excellence, collaboration, inclusion and the vital role of accurate and transparent news reporting.”

Over her career, Godwin has been honored with six National News and Documentary Emmy Awards and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.