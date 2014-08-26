Kevin Rodgers Appointed President and CEO for Nautel

HACKETT’S COVE, NOVA SCOTIA—Kevin Rodgers, a 29-year veteran of transmitter manufacturer Nautel has been appointed the new president and CEO. He replaces Peter Conlon, who has stepped down after an eight-year tenure. The appointment takes effect immediately.



Kevin Rogers

Rodgers has been a member of Nautel’s Board of Directors for over 19 years and is a major shareholder of Nautel. He most recently was director of customer service and Chairman of the Board at the company.

“Our customers have been the driving force in our product development and industry-leading support programs,” said Rodgers. “We have no plans to change our key strategy, which is to listen to what our customers tell us and implement their best ideas throughout our company.”

Rodgers said Nautel is grateful to Peter Conlon for his significant contributions to the company. “We wish Peter the best in his future pursuits,” said Rodgers. “Over the past eight years, Peter’s management has helped position Nautel as one of the top manufacturers of broadcast solutions worldwide. His contributions have set the stage for our next period of growth. Our customers and partners can continue to expect only the best from Nautel.”

