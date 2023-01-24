Keisha Taylor Starr Named Scripps’ New Chief Marketing Officer

CINCINNATI—A year after being hired as chief marketing officer for the Scripps Networks division, Keisha Taylor Starr has been named chief marketing officer for The E.W. Scripps Company—a newly created position—and has joined the senior leadership team, the company reported.

Taylor Starr has led marketing strategies for Scripps’ national networks, including the rebranding of Scripps News from Newsy, which took effect Jan. 1.

“Keisha’s experience in news, sports and entertainment verticals makes her the ideal chief marketing officer for our company at this pivotal moment,” said Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO. “Now, as we focus our company resources even more on these enduringly popular content categories across all TV viewing platforms, Keisha will be charged with raising the visibility of the Scripps company’s family of brands with audiences and advertisers.”

Before joining Scripps, Taylor Starr served as senior vice president of marketing and public relations for the digital news outlet The Recount. Before that, as senior VP of integrated marketing at Learfield IMG College, she oversaw all marketing, including graphic design, research and analytics, client insights and innovation and events at the sports marketing agency. Taylor Starr spent a decade with WarnerMedia (formerly Turner Broadcasting), leading award-winning teams across entertainment (TNT/tbs) and news (CNN) networks.

Taylor Starr will be based in Atlanta and report to Lisa Knutson, who was recently promoted to chief operating officer. Taylor Starr holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications/media studies from Hampton University.