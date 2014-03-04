JVC Promotes Larry Librach to Senior Vice President

WAYNE, N.J. —JVC Professional Products Co., announced Larry Librach has been promoted to senior vice president of JVC Professional Products. A 32-year JVC veteran, most recently serving as vice president of the Broadcast and Public Sector. Librach will be responsible for the overall guidance and direction of the company’s sales and management.



“For more than 30 years, Larry has been an important part of our sales efforts,” said Mr. Junji Kobayashi, president, JVC Americas Corp. “In the broadcast electronic newsgathering market, where few thought there was room for new competition, he helped establish JVC as a leading manufacturer. Now, we look forward to Larry leading JVC Professional Products toward new markets and new challenges.”