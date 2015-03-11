JVC Promotes Chris Dalaly to Assistant VP, Production & Entertainment

WAYNE, N.J. – JVC Professional Video has named Chris Dalaly as their new assistant vice president, production and entertainment. Dalaly will work to expand JVC’s brand presence in the cine and production markets.

Dalaly has worked for JVC for the past 18 years, most recently as national sales manager, handling day-to-day dealer sale business and sales personnel in the field. Previously Dalaly spent 11 years with Swiderski Electronics in both technical support and management roles.

Dalaly is based in Chicago.