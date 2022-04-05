Jon Raidel Joins Vizrt as Global Lead for its Live Production in the Cloud Offering

BERGEN Norway—Vizrt has announced the appointment of Jon Raidel as the company’s new Global Lead for its Live Production in the Cloud offering.

Before joining Vizrt, Raidel worked as the Manager of Technical Operations with the National Football League for NFL Network and NFL Digital control rooms. Prior to that, Raidel worked with the National Basketball Association as a Technical Director. In both roles, Raidel advocated for Vizrt and NewTek technologies using the solutions across hundreds of productions in varying sizes both on-prem and in the cloud.

With an accomplished background spanning nearly two decades as a technical director in sports broadcasting, Raidel is uniquely positioned to further innovate Vizrt’s solutions in cloud-first live production with his deep, intimate understanding of the challenges and needs of customers, the company said.

“Jon is an incredible asset to Vizrt due to his direct experience of the requirements and challenges our customers are facing day-to-day. With his unique point of view, our world-class solutions and Customer Success Team will get even better, solidifying our position in the market for live production in the cloud,” said Vanessa Walmsley, Global Head of Customer Success.

“Building software-defined visual storytelling tools are mission-critical when talking about futureproofing live production, and Vizrt is advancing those fail-safe technologies," Raidel said. "I’ve worked with Vizrt and NewTek for years, and they have some of the best offerings out there. Working with the technology of the future made me want to be a part of driving change directly—this is why I’ve joined Vizrt.'

At Vizrt, Raidel will collaborate with the product development and Customer Success teams on several 2022 initiatives including advancing Vizrt's capabilities in sports, creating a Viz Technical Director Academy, establishing a new Vizrt Center of Excellence to expand product offerings, training, and certification options for customers. Further details on these initiatives from Vizrt are coming soon.