Jon Landau to deliver keynote at NAB Show cinema technology summit

Producer Jon Landau will present the keynote at the 2013 NAB Show's Technology Summit on Cinema: Advances in Image and Sound, co-produced by the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE).

The event, April 6-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall Conference Room S222, will feature technology innovators, filmmakers, movie theater operators, manufacturers and other experts sharing their perspectives on image and sound for state-of-the-art cinema.

“As one of the industry's most successful producers and storytellers, Jon Landau is a hero to many within the NAB Show audience,” said Wendy Aylsworth, president of SMPTE. “He is a champion of employing the capabilities of technology to improve the telling of a story and has inspired many to push the envelope in movie-making."

The winner of the Best Picture Oscar for "Titanic" (shared with James Cameron) and two Golden Globe awards, Landau has produced the two highest grossing movies of all time, "Avatar" and "Titanic." He also produced Steven Soderbergh's "Solaris," co-produced Warren Beatty's "Dick Tracy," and co-produced "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids."

As executive VP of feature film production at Twentieth Century Fox in the early 1990s, he supervised production on all major motion pictures, including "Die Hard 2," "Mrs. Doubtfire," "True Lies," "Power Rangers," "Aliens 3" and "Last of the Mohicans."

The summit also will feature presentations on important topics in cinema technology. "Advancing Cameras for Cinema" will examine developments such as higher resolution and frame rates, as well as greater sensitivity, dynamic range, and color gamut, and their potential impact both on acquisition techniques and on human perception of the on-screen images. Two subsequent sessions will take a closer look at high frame rate (HFR) motion pictures, recent research on the psychophysical audience response to HFR, and how industry producers and directors are using 48fps and 60fps content to achieve a desired emotional audience response.

"A Brighter Future: Developments in Laser Projection" will examine the many benefits promised by the solid-state laser illumination systems being adopted in movie theaters. Panelists also will outline the results and repercussions of a new study that compares the optical properties of new laser projectors with xenon lamp digital projectors and traditional 35mm film projectors.