John Kennedy Joins Bitcentral’s Board of Directors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Bitcentral has named veteran marketer John Kennedy to its board of directors.

With more than 30 years of experience in several senior leadership roles at several Fortune 100 companies, Kennedy joins the board as an adviser focused on helping technology companies grow. During his career, he was a successful chief marketing officer at Fortune 500 companies, such as Conduent, Xerox and IBM, Bitcentral said.

In his most recent role as chairman of Waymark, a platform for customizable video content, Kennedy played a critical part in that company’s pivot to an AI-based offering instrumental to driving scale and securing key enterprise partnerships, Bitcentral said.

“John’s strategic insights, principled leadership and extensive experience in the video and media sectors make him an invaluable addition to our board of directors,” Bitcentral CEO Sam Kamel said. “His contributions will be invaluable in ensuring that Bitcentral remains at the forefront of the industry, leveraging new AI possibilities and empowering customers to thrive in a dynamic and evolving market.”

Kennedy has experience in strategic marketing, business growth and organizational leadership. He will help to guide the company as it continues to advance its media workflow solutions and expand market reach, the company said.

“It is an exciting time to be part of Bitcentral during this transformative period for the media and broadcast industry,” said Kennedy. “Bitcentral’s innovative solutions and strong leadership have established it as a trusted partner for broadcasters and media companies. I look forward to leveraging my experience in strategy, marketing, and scaling businesses to help guide Bitcentral in unlocking new opportunities and fostering continued growth.”

Throughout his career, Kennedy has helped firms identify and execute strategic pivots to unlock new growth, the company said.

