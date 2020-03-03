John Carter Joins Grass Valley as Director, Business Development

MONTREAL—John Carter is making a bit of a homecoming to Grass Valley, as the company has announced Carter has been hired as the director of business development for the EMEA region. GV says the appointment is part of the company’s commitment to the live and sports market in the region.

Carter had previously worked at GV, serving as a senior product manager, particularly focusing on switchers and vision mixing products. His most recent position was as the vice president of product management for EVS.

“John is highly regarded and respected by customers, partners and colleagues alike and he will act as a voice of authority evangelizing the benefits of our live solutions for UHD, HDR and IP workflows,” said Tim Banks, vice president of sales, EMEA, for GV, who Carter will report to.

Carter will be based in GV’s Newbury office in the U.K.