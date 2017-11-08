Joe Zajac Joins Joseph Electronics as Business Development Manager

NILES, ILL.—Joe Zajac is the new man on campus for Joseph Electronics, as the fiber transmission and custom fiber provider has hired him as its business development manager.

Zajac joins JE from Lemo, where he spent three years as a territory account manager in the Midwestern U.S. He held previous positions at General Cable and Gepco International.

In his new role, Zajac will work to expand JE’s reach in the broadcast market and create new opportunities in other vertical markets, per the official statement from JE.