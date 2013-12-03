Joe Hallman Joins PESA as Marketing Manager for PESA Xstream

Joe Hallman



HUNTSVILLE, ALA.— PESA says Joe Hallman has joined the company as the marketing manager for the PESA Xstream product line.

He will be focused on all aspects of marketing for the multi-path IP streaming appliance.



During a 16-year career with Avocent, Hallman acquired sales and marketing experience. He began as a territory manager for the Midwest, was promoted to major account manager, and spent more than seven years as product marketing manager. Most recently, he served as a competitive intelligence analyst for the company.