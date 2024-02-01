Jennifer Hansen Moves To Sinclair’s WBMA/WABM As Vice President, GM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has named Jennifer Hansen as vice president/general manager of WBMA/WABM and WTTO in Birmingham, the broadcast group said.

Hansen most recently held the same position at Sinclair’s WRLH in Richmond, Va.

“With her proven record of strong leadership, we’re thrilled Jennifer is now overseeing the stations’ linear and digital assets in Birmingham, as we continue to deliver compelling content, engage our audiences, and drive success across all platforms. Jennifer’s expertise will be a valuable addition to the market,” said Sinclair’s chief operating officer and president of Local Media Rob Weisbord.

Prior to joining Sinclair, Hansen consulted for several organizations. A former executive with The Walt Disney Company, she spent 14 years as part of Disney Media and led the local Radio Disney business spanning more than 40 U.S. markets.

She began her broadcasting career in Montgomery, Ala., and has held leadership roles with iHeart and Cumulus Broadcasting. Hansen started her professional career in non-profit management and fundraising, serving as the executive director of The Montgomery Ballet and the associate director of development for the Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

“I am excited to be back in Alabama and thrilled to be a part of WBMA, the weather authority in the region and the new home of SEC football in Central Alabama. I look forward to leading all of our businesses, continuing to be an important resource for our audiences and community, and providing innovative solutions to our partners across all our platforms,” said Hansen.