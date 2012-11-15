ITV SignPost Selects AmberFin iCR

BASINGSTOKE, ENGLAND -- AmberFin announced that SignPost, a supplier of British Sign Language on-screen services and part of commercial U.K. broadcaster, ITV, has positioned AmberFin iCR at the heart of its new high-definition, file-based production and delivery workflow.



As part of ITV’s wider five-year transformation plan, SignPost’s work with AmberFin will help the facility to migrate from a standard-definition, tape-based infrastructure to a new HD file-based workflow, the vendor said. Using this new streamlined working environment, SignPost is providing content for all distribution platforms including television, video, DVD, film, the internet and mobile apps.



At SignPost’s Gateshead headquarters, the iCR system is being used in a number of different operating modes. Initially, it was employed in a media file playback and capture function to replicate existing VTR to VTR workflows. Subsequently, further functionality has been added, including file ‘split-and-stitch,’ format transcode and SD/HD standards conversion operations.



Initially, SignPost looked at AmberFin iCR since it worked with the house file format, AVC-I Op1a MXF. Also, it offered other required functionality such as a licensed Harding FPA algorithm, a software solution that is used to analyze video content for flashing and stationary patterns, which may cause harm to those who suffer from photosensitive epilepsy.