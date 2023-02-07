Irdeto Launches Upgraded Irdeto ActiveCloak for Media

AMSTERDAM—The cybersecurity provider Irdeto has launched a new and improved ActiveCloak for Media (ACM), a software digital rights management (DRM) software development kit (SDK). The enhanced solution includes multiple layers of security that are designed to ensure content encryption keys cannot be illegally extracted from devices, the company reported.

“With the relaunch of Irdeto ACM, we are listening and responding to our customers’ needs,” said Andrew Bunten, Irdeto’s new chief operating officer for video entertainment. “Irdeto ACM is a much-needed solution to address one of the biggest sources of piracy today, and we add another tool to our arsenal of anti-piracy services. Video service providers can pick and choose to meet a specific need or go for a broader solution set for “lens to screen” protection in their fight against piracy.”

Content key extraction is the biggest piracy issue facing video streaming services and pay-TV operators, the company said.

This is because many devices in use today lack hardware DRM protection and rely solely on its operating system software DRM, making them highly vulnerable to content key extraction. With content encryption keys in hand, pirates can create a host of problems, including the delivery of illegal services leading to missed revenue opportunities and increased CDN costs, Irdeto said.

Irdeto said that its ACM helps to avoid the reputational and operational impact by protecting the video applications themselves instead of relying on the device’s operating system DRM to secure the content on vulnerable devices. With Irdeto ACM, the content decryption will bypass the device’s operating system software DRM, taking place inside the video application itself instead, the company said.

Unlike proprietary DRM-based solutions in the market, Irdeto ACM works with any DRM server vendor, which eliminates costly custom integrations. Its renewable security provides increased agility to deploy fast and respond efficiently to piracy attacks. It protects against pervasive threats to software security, including reverse engineering, software tampering, copying/cloning, and automated attacks while safely encrypting and decrypting data and communications, the company said.

More information is available here (opens in new tab).