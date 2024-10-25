Chyron Hits the Track as International Luge Federation’s Official Graphics Provider

BERCHTESGADEN, Germany and MELVILLE, N.Y.—The International Luge Federation (FIL) has named Chyron as its official graphics provider for live broadcasts of its competitions beginning with the 2024-2025 pre-Olympics winter season.

“We are excited about this coming season as we will be racing across three continents, including Europe, North America and Asia, FIL Secretary General Dwight Bell said. “Importantly, athletes will start the qualification process for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano-Cortina, Italy. Given that Chyron provides state-of-art, cutting-edge graphics, which aligns perfectly with our goal of providing our viewers with an elevated experience, it made sense to associate our brands together.”

Chyron TV graphics have played a part in FIL’s live production since the 2023-24 season. Working with Chyron, the federation revamped its graphics, including its base package, and introduced new, dynamic visuals to inform and entertain viewers. A team from Chyron was on site for every Eberspächer World Cup event and FIL Championship to enhance graphics quality, the company said.

“The FIL presented us with an exciting opportunity to overhaul their on-air look while improving their race-day workflow,” Chyron Senior Vice President of Sales, Americas Drew Hahn said. “We think that our professional services team along with the power and flexibility of Chyron PRIME were the keys to a successful first season of Luge coverage. We are excited for this continued partnership to help FIL push the envelope even more."

Chyron will continue its creative and technical service in 2024-25. Working with Chyron’s PRIME software, the FIL is adding new animations and custom graphics to convey even more fan-engaging information, the company said.

“We are incredibly excited to deepen our partnership with Chyron,” FIL President Einars Fogelis said. “Their long-standing expertise in TV graphics and live production has already proven invaluable, and we look forward to seeing the innovative ways they will enhance our broadcasts in the upcoming season.”

More information is available on the company’s website.