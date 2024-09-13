Chyron Introduces PRIME 5.0 At IBC 2024

AMSTERDAM—Chyron at IBC 2024 has unveiled PRIME 5.0, the latest version of its all-encompassing graphics platform that leverages a high-performance gRPC Playout API for graphic playout control and monitoring enables secure two-way communication between PRIME and user’s in-house control applications.

PRIME 5 also delivers innovative new design, playout and rendering features as well as an enhanced PRIME production engine that offers superior performance for demanding productions, the company said.

With the implementation of PRIME’s gRPC (an open-source Remote Procedure Call –RPC—framework) Playout API, Chyron is addressing traditional control and monitoring limitations within graphics playout workflows. PRIME users can rely on the same API calls they’re familiar with when working with Chyron’s Intelligent Interface protocol for control of scenes and on-air playout, while leveraging new capability to receive real-time status and updates from PRIME on channel activity, scene updates and control operations, the company said.

"As our team worked with leading broadcasters who've adopted PRIME as their graphics platform of choice, we've seen a great desire from customers to take their custom-developed, in-house production control workflows to the next level. The PRIME gRPC Playout API addresses this need with a new dimension of real-time status updates and monitoring." said Chris Amodei, product manager of PRIME.

"This specific implementation for PRIME Playout operations is only the first step. The advanced two-way communication capability of the gRPC API is opening up a whole new world of seamless, unified control operations across the Chyron portfolio.”

Chyron has performed an extensive optimization at both a hardware and software level on the underlying PRIME Engine to deliver greater speed and performance during live productions. New PRIME hardware provides more powerful CPU and GPU resources, front-accessible drive bays enhancing usability and maintenance and support for Windows 11 operating systems. The latest PRIME systems are engineered to harness the full potential of Windows 11 LTSC, offering a streamlined operating system with minimal upgrades required, the company said.

The company also has enhanced PRIME’s software architecture to maximize performance. Improvements include:

4K ProRes media playout support

The ability to finetune preview and program pre-load frames and CPUs for clip playout

Expanded HDR LUT support for matching graphics and camera visuals with the same color look up table

The ability to dedicate more processing power to on-air program performance

More LUT options, including Range and Interpolation.

Chyron also has updated the PRIME Designer application to deliver a fluid graphic design experience for demanding production environments. Besides a new Dark Theme that provides greater contrast and easier visibility in lower-light environments, a new Designer Tabs function enables designers to seamlessly maneuver between any scene, control panel, transition, or application logic project in the PRIME Designer interface, it said.

PRIME 5 also includes a new JavaScript Batch Render tool, which enables PRIME to efficiently handle large-volume rendering needs for data-driven graphics – without the need for an external render engine, it said.

See Chyron at IBC Stand 7.B49.