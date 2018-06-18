Intelsat, Globo Team Up for 8K World Cup Demo At Rio Museum

RIO DE JANEIRO — Live 8K video transmission has come to the 2018 World Cup as part of a museum exhibition with the assistance of satellite communications specialist Intelsat and Brazilian broadcaster Globo.

Museu de Amanhã, a Rio di Janeiro museum of science innovation, is showing off 8K coverage of matches from Russia through July 15. The 8K signal is being transmitted as a 200 Mbps video stream from the Broadcast Center in Moscow and transported to Tokyo. From there it will be carried to Intelsat via the Intelsat point of presence in New York.

The signal will be transmitted via the IntelsatOne terrestrial network to the company’s teleport in Atlanta, where it will be re-encoded at 90 Mbps using an NTT 8K HEVC real-time encoder.

Once compressed the signal will be modulated by a Newtec MDM-6100 modem in DVB-S2 and uplinked to Intelsat 14, part of Intelsat’s HD and 4K content distribution neighborhood for Latin America.

“While 8K technology is still evolving and further advancements in compression technology standards are needed, Intelsat’s premier video neighborhoods have proven that they are equipped to distribute 8K content to millions of viewers around the world,” said Rob Cerbone, Intelsat VP and GM, Media.

Intelsat 14 is the latest of the company’s satellites delivering video to Latin America. Others include Intelsat 11, Intelsat 21 and Intelsat 34.

More information is available on the Intelsat website.

