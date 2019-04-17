Intel Announces Omnitek Acquisition

SANTA CLARA, Calif.—Intel has acquired U.K.-based Omnitek, a provider of video and vision FPGA IP technology.

Omnitek, which was founded in 1998, has developed more than 220 FPGA IP cores and accompanying software. Its technology enables customized high-performance vision and artificial intelligence capabilities on FPGA across a range of markets.

“From data centers to devices, compute-intensive applications like 8K video and artificial intelligence require a multitude of innovative compute engines,” said Roger Fawcett, CEO of Omnitek. “FPGA devices play an increasingly critical role, often complementing other processing architectures, and Intel is at the center of this revolution.”

Omnitek will now fall under Intel’s Programmable Solutions Group.

“Omnitek’s technology is a great complement to our FPGA business,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager of the Programmable Solutions Group. “Together, we will deliver leading FPGA solutions for video, vision and AI inferencing applications on Intel FPGAs and speed time-to-market for our existing customers while winning new ones.”

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.