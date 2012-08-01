IMT to Intro 2-GHz microLite HD Transmitter at IBC

Integrated Microwave Technologies LLC (IMT), will use IBC to officially introduce its RF Central 2-GHz microLite HD transmitter to the European market. The camera-mountable transmitter features SD/HD encoding capabilities in a miniature transmit solution package and has been specially designed to address both domestic and international broadcasting band requirements within a single unit. It includes coverage from 1.9–2.5 GHz and delivers up to 200 mW from a package of less than 12 cubic inches. Developed for the new generation of HD (SDI) capable compact cameras, the transmitter supports video and embedded audio transmission.



The 2-GHz microLite HD can be camera mounted via a hot shoe or paired with Litepanels’ camera-mounted lighting solutions. It features high-quality H.264 SD and HD encoding capabilities and operates in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The H.264 video encoder supports the main profile of the H.264 standard, providing a 30-percent bit-rate reduction or video-quality improvement compared to encoders that only support the H.264 baseline profile.



Stand 1.D40



