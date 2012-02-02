IMT Names Kokseng Tan Asia Regional Sales Manager



MOUNT OLIVE, N.J.: Vitec’s Integrated Microwave Technologies has appointed Kokseng Tan as regional sales manager for Asia. He is based in Singapore and reports to Stuart Harvey, IMT international sales director.



In his new role, Tan will be responsible for defining sales strategies and supporting business partners and resellers in the Asia market. He will ensure that budget goals for sales volumes and profitability are reached and that the company’s market share continues to increase.



With a focus on government, police, military and operations, Tan has more than a decade of experience in regional business and channel development in the APAC telecom industry. He assumes his new position after spending the past three years with Solectek Corp., where he held the position of director of sales for Asia.



Prior to his previous position, Tan also served as regional business and channel development manager, APAC, for Motorola Electronics, and regional sales director, APAC, for Radwin LTD. He was also regional sales manager for Nuera Technology and for Brooktrout Technology.



