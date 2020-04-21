Imagine Communications, Innovar Media Form Alliance to Promote Next-Gen Ad Tech

DENVER & DALLAS—Imagine Communications and Innovar Media Solutions have announced an alliance to promote accelerated adoption of next-gen ad tech by MVPDs and broadcasters worldwide. Together, they will integrate Innovar’s ad automation solutions and consulting services to help Imagine customers migrate to feature-rich platforms for inventory management and optimization, traffic and billing, the companies said.

The move is seen as an important step in helping MVPDs adopt next-gen, cloud-based ad technology architecture and streamline ad management, promote revenue growth and re-aggregate audiences across platforms, Imagine said.

“We’ve long recognized the integral role Innovar’s talented team and innovative product suite have played in helping our MVPD customers quickly deploy Imagine solutions to solve emerging challenges and meet new opportunities," said Tom Cotney, CEO of Imagine Communications.

The new integration includes extending Innovar’s solutions suite to the Imagine xG Linear platform and Landmark Sales broadcast traffic and billing platform.

Imagine recently made its second major release of xG Linear traffic and billing platform, a scalable solution offering cloud compatibility, support for web-based workflows and open APIs. It is compatible with Imagine’s xG GamePlan.

Innovar offers automation of operational workflows, system integration and dynamic pricing. Its portfolio integrates into Imagine’s xG Linear platform.

“We are excited about our alliance and the opportunity to leverage Imagine’s proven platforms to enrich integrations, enhance capabilities and drive efficiencies for our clients. This is a natural fit from a technology and organizational perspective,” said Innovar CEO Shawn Coffman.