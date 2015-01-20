Imagine Communications Gets Frost & Sullivan Nod

DALLAS— Imagine Communications announced that it has received the 2014 Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for best practices in the Video Encoding and Transcoding industry from leading analyst firm Frost & Sullivan.



Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.



The award is the second honor Imagine Communications has received in 2015. The company tech Emmy for breakthroughs in the “Standardization and Productization of JPEG20 Interoperability.”

