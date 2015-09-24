Ikegami Names Catherine Craven Western Regional Sales Manager

MAYWOOD, N.J.—Catherine Craven has joined Ikegami in the position of western regional sales manager. Craven will oversee sales for the west coast territory and be based out of Los Angeles.

Catherine Craven

Craven’s most recent position was the sales and marketing manager for Production Gear Rentals. Other previous experience includes serving as the sales and marketing manager at Resource Video and as the sales manager for Bexel Corporation, both of which are located in Burbank, Calif.

Ikegami is a supplier of HD cameras and other production equipment for TV broadcasters, networks and other HD content creators.