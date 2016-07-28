Ikegami 8K Technology to Make Olympic Debut

MAYWOOD, N.J. & RIO DE JANEIRO—The 2016 Summer Olympics will be dipping into some 8K coverage for the ceremonies and events, and Ikegami will be among those helping to provide the hi-res coverage. The HD and UHD camera provider announced that its 8K OB production vehicle will be onsite throughout the Olympics Games.

SHK-810

Ikegami’s vehicle is designed as a complete mobile 8K broadcast production facility capable of producing picture quality with 22.2 channel surround sound. It will be outfitted with Ikegami’s SHK-810 UHDTV cameras, which employs a single 33 million pixel Super 35 CMOS sensor to achieve 4,000TVL horizontal and vertical resolution. A crew of Ikegami engineers will accompany the OB vehicle.

The 2016 Summer Olympics will take place in Rio de Janeiro from Aug. 5-21.