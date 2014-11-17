IEEE GLOBECOM 2014 to Promote ‘The Great State of Communications’

It has been only 14 years since the first digital “2G” phones appeared and less than eight years since the first “3G” networks were built. The first LTE network in the U.S. was built less than five years ago and now it appears we may see commercial deployment of 5G technology in 2016. New tools have made it easier and faster to design and deploy new communications technologies.



One place to learn about the latest developments is at IEEE GLOBECOM 2014, Dec. 8 – 12 in Austin, Texas, which will feature more than 1,500 presentations covering, among other things, e-Health, Internet of Things, game theory, power-line, satellite, space, green and 5G cellular networking communications.



IEEE GLOBECOM's theme this year is “The Great State of Communications. The show starts on Monday, Dec. 8 with a full day of tutorials and workshops, including the “Rapid Prototyping of Real-time Wireless Systems,” presented by National Instruments.



Dr. James Truchard, National Instruments president, CEO and co-founder, will offer a keynote on “Next-Generation Tools for Next-Generation Wireless Research” during Tuesday's opening ceremonies. Dr. Wen Tong of Huewei will talk about “5G Wireless Beyond Smartphones.”



Tuesday through Thursday will include an ongoing series of demonstrations showcasing innovations in “NorNet Core Research Testbeds for Multi-Homed Systems” and “Highly Flexible and Scalable 5G Platforms for Gbps Validation.” Huawei Technologies will introduce their latest research on “Sparse Code Multiple Access (SCMA)” and outline its ability to greatly increase the number of simultaneous served connections. National Instruments will cover “Rapid Prototyping of 5G Concepts with NI's Wireless Research Platforms”.



Additional information is available at www.ieee-globecom.org/2014.



