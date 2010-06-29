IEEE Broadcast Symposium Update



The IEEE’s annual Broadcast Symposium is scheduled for Oct. 20-22 at the Westin Hotel in Alexandria, Va. The three-day event will feature tutorials on ATSC Mobile DTV and IBOC, as well as reports on the latest developments in digital television transmission issues, radio engineering and more.



The event will also include a special panel discussion on spectrum issues related to the FCC’s Broadband Plan, with panelists representing the broadcasting industry and the government.



Luncheon keynote speakers include Jim Martin of the Department of Defense and James O’Neal, broadcast historian and TV Technology’s technology editor.



Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be offered for attendance at the event’s technical sessions.



Registration and additional information about the Broadcast Symposium can be found online.



