IBC2014: Vizrt Integrates With NewTek TalkShow

AMSTERDAM—Vizrt announced an integration with TalkShow, the video calling production system that NewTek announced at IBC. Vizrt is the first company to integrate with the TalkShow system, which allows television studio and live video producers to easily reach 300 million monthly connected Skype users as guest speakers in their live programs with full-frame HD-SDI video.



NewTek’s TalkShow system builds upon Skype TX software from Microsoft for initiating, receiving, monitoring and managing video calls, with a set of live production tools Vizrt says is not found in other video calling systems. With TalkShow, users have access to customizable settings for fully color correcting live video calls as well as SDI-embedded audio, and compressor/limiter, equalization, and adjustable head-room controls for further improving audio quality.



Vizrt’s Viz One MAM system records feeds from TalkShow, while the Viz Opus control room system routes TalkShow’s Skype feeds live on-air. In the newsroom producers can choose which Skype feed to use in a broadcast using templates in Viz Pilot. Viz Engine displays the live feed as a SDI signal or IP stream with real-time graphics overlays.



“For years our customers have tried to use Skype video as a flexible way to get live video content from reporters, experts and audience as an integral part of the shows they produce,” said Petter Ole Jakobsen, Vizrt chief technology officer. “As a result of the great collaboration between NewTek and our development team, we now have an easy workflow that frees the media to take live calls from anyone anywhere.”



“TalkShow changes the game for broadcasters who want to include live Skype video calls in their shows by allowing them to manage all aspects of the live video like any other video source,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president and chief technology officer of NewTek.