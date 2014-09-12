IBC2014 New Product Line-up: The E's

AMSTERDAM — TV Technology continues to sort through the raging Victoria Falls of IBC press releases for new technology and product introductions. No updates, demos or highlights are included here for the sake of information manageability, but select ones have been published separately. We apologize to anyone who is left out, and welcome feedback from show-goers on cool stuff and interesting observations. “E’s” follow A’s,B’s, C’s and D’s.



EditShare Debuts XStream EVS

EditShare announced XStream EFS, right, is a distributed scale-out enterprise storage file system designed from the ground up to support large-scale media workgroups requiring high-bandwidth, high-volume media ingest, transcoding, online collaborative editing and multiplatform distribution of HD, 2K, 4K and beyond.



Envivo Introduces Nuage SaaS Content Management

Envivio announced Nuage software-as-a-service designed to manage content for video service and content providers, from content acquisition to the consumer, on any screen. Envivio Nuage supports live linear and on-demand video, and operates as a service on private, operator-owned networks, on the public cloud, or in hybrid environments.



Ericcson Introduces MediaFirst; Caption Support

Ericsson is unveiling MediaFirst, a new end-to-end cloud-based platform that accommodates all content sources and delivery networks; real-time platform that supports live captioning in various languages for broadcasters around the world using speech-to-text, newsroom integration, and rapid offline content preparation.



Exterity Introduces AvediaStream TVgateways

Exterity announced that it is to launch a new range of AvediaStream TVgateways for receiving and securely distributing multiple video streams simultaneously. The new TVgateways can ingest broadcast streams from eight multiplexers via eight tuners in one blade, saving rack space in server rooms, reducing power consumption and making them the highest performing and compelling, professional live broadcast acquisition product available.



Eyeheight Brings Apple Final Cut Pro X Plug-in Legalizer

Eyeheight announced a new addition to its range of conformance plug-ins for use in video post-production. The new BroadcastSafeFCPX is a plug-in video legalizer that works with Apple's Final Cut Pro X to verify and conform content prior to submission to any file-based quality control system. It can be used to perform composite, RGB, RGB-plus-Y and simultaneous composite-plus-RGB legalizing, all with operator-adjustable soft clipping at high and low thresholds.