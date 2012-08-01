IBC2012 Offers Rising Stars Programme to Young Professionals

Looking to encourage and nurture new talent IBC is inviting young professionals entering the industry to take part in the Rising Stars Programme, which will run Sunday and Monday, September 9–10, during IBC2012.



Recognising the importance of investing in the future of the industry, the Rising Stars Programme offers a variety of opportunities for young professionals to learn about the latest innovations from top creative and technology players alongside the chance to meet with their peers and have some fun in Amsterdam.



The programme itself is free of charge, with flexibility to cater to all interests and enabling participants to increase their knowledge; get a unique view on the latest trends; build new contacts; and learn how to impress potential employers. Delegates just need to book their travel to Amsterdam and find somewhere to sleep.



In addition to the opportunity to network with other creative, business and technology professionals from across Europe, the Rising Stars Programme offers free entry to all 14 exhibition halls and the Industry Insight conference sessions, together with access to all of IBC's unique feature areas including IBC Big Screen, IBC Connected World, IBC Production Village, Workflow Solutions Village, Future Zone and the IBC Awards.



To become part of the IBC experience, any young professional in the industry can check out the programme and register their interest through the online form on the IBC website. Even if they have already registered as an exhibition visitor, IBC will upgrade the pass to allow access to the Rising Stars Programme. To find out more and register, visit www.ibc.org/risingstars.



