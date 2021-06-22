IBC Opens Registration for IBC2021

AMSTERDAM—The IBC has announced that visitor registration is now open for the conference, which will take place both in person and online December 3-6.

The organizers report that more content than ever before will be available this year for free both at the show and online.

An expanded content program will take place across five stages, and attendees will be able to use IBC Digital to watch on demand and streamed content as well as book meetings direct with exhibitors, the organizers said.

Information on registering for a Free Visitor Pass or a Discounted Visitor Plus Pass, are available here.

"We're looking forward to welcoming the IBC community together again to get inspired, network and drive sales,” said Michael Crimp, chief executive of IBC. “We're planning our biggest ever content program, with thought leaders from across the industry. Registering now will mean that you can take advantage of free and discounted pricing. You'll also be the first to hear about all our upcoming announcements over the coming weeks."