IBC APP Now Available
The IBC App, sponsored by Blackmagic Design, is a fully enhanced catalogue in your pocket and provides constant access to the IBC Exhibitor List, Conference Programme, floor plan and an overview of the feature areas within the exhibition.
I downloaded the app and found it useful for my main IBC pitfall, finding a company and establishing bearings, particularly when wandering in the oft-confusing Halls 1-5. With the app a user can quickly key in a company name and access a hall map with the stand flashing bright blue.
If I am standing next to the INMARSAT stand in Hall 2, I can search for INMARSAT and quickly know which way I need to walk to get to Hall 1, Hall 14 or Hall 3, all of which border Hall 2. That will be very helpful.
A trade show tip for smartphone users: Get a battery case, a spare battery, or both. I’ve had great luck with my Mophie battery case for my iPhone. Between that case and a portable battery my hone can easily survive a typical trade show day without begging for a charge.
Features of the IBC app include access to the full IBC2014 Exhibitor List searchable by A-Z listing, hall number and product category; complete exhibitor profiles with the ability to contact an exhibitor directly via phone and e-mail; access to the full IBC2014 Conference Programme, searchable by day and stream; the ability to sync conference sessions to your phone's diary; the ability to save favourite conference sessions and exhibitors; the ability to notes to the conference sessions and export these via e-mail; and more.
At press time an interactive map of all fourteen halls plus the two Conference Areas was soon to be added, as was a navigation feature that will allow you to plan your route around the exhibition. You can download the app, which is available for iOS, Android, Blackberry and Windows Mobile, here.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox