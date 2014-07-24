IBC APP Now Available

The IBC App, sponsored by Blackmagic Design, is a fully enhanced catalogue in your pocket and provides constant access to the IBC Exhibitor List, Conference Programme, floor plan and an overview of the feature areas within the exhibition.

I downloaded the app and found it useful for my main IBC pitfall, finding a company and establishing bearings, particularly when wandering in the oft-confusing Halls 1-5. With the app a user can quickly key in a company name and access a hall map with the stand flashing bright blue.

If I am standing next to the INMARSAT stand in Hall 2, I can search for INMARSAT and quickly know which way I need to walk to get to Hall 1, Hall 14 or Hall 3, all of which border Hall 2. That will be very helpful.

A trade show tip for smartphone users: Get a battery case, a spare battery, or both. I’ve had great luck with my Mophie battery case for my iPhone. Between that case and a portable battery my hone can easily survive a typical trade show day without begging for a charge.

Features of the IBC app include access to the full IBC2014 Exhibitor List searchable by A-Z listing, hall number and product category; complete exhibitor profiles with the ability to contact an exhibitor directly via phone and e-mail; access to the full IBC2014 Conference Programme, searchable by day and stream; the ability to sync conference sessions to your phone's diary; the ability to save favourite conference sessions and exhibitors; the ability to notes to the conference sessions and export these via e-mail; and more.

At press time an interactive map of all fourteen halls plus the two Conference Areas was soon to be added, as was a navigation feature that will allow you to plan your route around the exhibition. You can download the app, which is available for iOS, Android, Blackberry and Windows Mobile, here.