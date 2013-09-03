IBC 2013: EVS and IBC TV News Collaborate for Fifth Year

For the fifth consecutive year, EVS will be equipping IBC’s official TV and webcasting channel, IBC TV News, with a fully integrated news solution. A comprehensive EVS workflow will manage HD ingest, storage, editing and playout to ensure news gets to air seamlessly throughout the show.



The EVS-powered newsroom environment will handle the entire HD production of IBC TV News’ daily news programmes and flashes, to web-streaming, mobile content, and video podcasts. The EVS stand (8.B90) will also serve as an exclusive newsroom for the first time, allowing interviews with delegates to be hosted live from the news studio.



The IBC TV News set-up will be based around EVS’ multi-format ingest and playout news workflow. It will include EVS’ XS ingest and playout server for live studio operations, combined with the IPDirector content management suite and Xedio editing suites. All clips and edits will remain available on the EVS XStore SAN nearline storage, allowing editors to instantly browse and make edits in real-time.



IBC TV News ENG crews will import XDCAM HD media files using Sony XDCAM SxS and EVS’ Xedio Dispatcher, which will allow for instant review, rough-cut edits and on-the-fly transcoding before transfer to the EVS production server. EVS’ IPDirector ingest scheduler will manage additional A/V feed acquisition, including weather forecasts, VTR and graphics. Once ingested or imported to the XS server, the content will be instantly available for edit or playout. Three XedioCleanEdit stations will also be used to carry out edits, including voice-over, graphics inserts and transition effects.



Stay on top of the latest IBC 2013 news at www.ibc.org.