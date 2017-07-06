IABM Announces New Board, Increased Membership

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UK--IABM, the international trade association for suppliers of broadcast and media technology, has announced the results of its biennial election of Board Directors as well as the addition of 53 new members.

The board is responsible for the overall strategy of IABM, setting, reviewing and changing as necessary the policies of the association, which are then implemented by the IABM Team. The Members' Board also exercises overall financial control.

The newly elected members are:

Dr Jörg Pohlman - ARRI

Kevin Usher - Avid

Nicki Fisher - Clear-Com

Muriel De Lathouwer - EVS Broadcast Equipment

Andreas Hilmer - Lawo

Alison Pavitt - Pebble Beach

Tim Felstead - SAM

Esther Mesas - Tedial

Anna Lockwood - Telstra

David MacGregor - TSL



The newly voted-in members join five remaining members (elected by the outgoing board for continuity): chair James Gilbert of Pixel Power, past-chair Jan Eveleens of Axon, Marco Lopez of Grass Valley Group, Glenn LeBrun of Imagine Communications and Peter Sykes of Sony. In addition, the chairs of the APAC and North America IABM Regional Councils—Dennis Breckenridge of Elevate Broadcast and Michael Accardi of CueScript respectively—also have seats on the Board. Vice chair Graham Pitman, IABM CEO Peter White and Finance Director Lucinda Meek complete the line-up.

The addition of 53 new members brings the 2017 total to 67 in 2017, the fastest growth in membership on record, bringing total worldwide membership to a new high of 495.

The new members are:

Alteros, Inc.

AMH Broadcast

Artel Video Systems

Atende Software

ATHENSA

AVC Group

Barnfind

Broadcast Bionics

Conviva

CRYSTAL

CVideo

Dayang Technology Development Inc.

deltatre

Densitron Technologies Ltd

Digital Anarchy

DMC

Exir Broadcasting

FAL Systems

Glyph Production Technologies

Harbottle & Lewis

High Green Media

INC Systems

JM Broadcast

Juniper Networks

Kane Consulting

Lasergraphics

LCA Lights Camera Action Ltd

MAZ Digital

Mobile Viewpoint

NEC Corporation

NeuLion

Niagara Video Corporation

Platform Communications

ProComSat

ProTelevision Technologies

Scale Logic

SDVI Corporation

Seagate

Simplestream

SintecMedia

Sobey Digital Technology Co.,LTD

Soliton Systems

TeamPeople

Telstra

ThinkAnalytics

Three Media Associates

Unified Streaming

VIDELIO - Media

Visual Research Inc.

Visual Technologies India

Wecom Global

Yospace Technologies Ltd

3D Storm