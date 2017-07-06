IABM Announces New Board, Increased Membership
GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UK--IABM, the international trade association for suppliers of broadcast and media technology, has announced the results of its biennial election of Board Directors as well as the addition of 53 new members.
The board is responsible for the overall strategy of IABM, setting, reviewing and changing as necessary the policies of the association, which are then implemented by the IABM Team. The Members' Board also exercises overall financial control.
The newly elected members are:
Dr Jörg Pohlman - ARRI
Kevin Usher - Avid
Nicki Fisher - Clear-Com
Muriel De Lathouwer - EVS Broadcast Equipment
Andreas Hilmer - Lawo
Alison Pavitt - Pebble Beach
Tim Felstead - SAM
Esther Mesas - Tedial
Anna Lockwood - Telstra
David MacGregor - TSL
The newly voted-in members join five remaining members (elected by the outgoing board for continuity): chair James Gilbert of Pixel Power, past-chair Jan Eveleens of Axon, Marco Lopez of Grass Valley Group, Glenn LeBrun of Imagine Communications and Peter Sykes of Sony. In addition, the chairs of the APAC and North America IABM Regional Councils—Dennis Breckenridge of Elevate Broadcast and Michael Accardi of CueScript respectively—also have seats on the Board. Vice chair Graham Pitman, IABM CEO Peter White and Finance Director Lucinda Meek complete the line-up.
The addition of 53 new members brings the 2017 total to 67 in 2017, the fastest growth in membership on record, bringing total worldwide membership to a new high of 495.
The new members are:
Alteros, Inc.
AMH Broadcast
Artel Video Systems
Atende Software
ATHENSA
AVC Group
Barnfind
Broadcast Bionics
Conviva
CRYSTAL
CVideo
Dayang Technology Development Inc.
deltatre
Densitron Technologies Ltd
Digital Anarchy
DMC
Exir Broadcasting
FAL Systems
Glyph Production Technologies
Harbottle & Lewis
High Green Media
INC Systems
JM Broadcast
Juniper Networks
Kane Consulting
Lasergraphics
LCA Lights Camera Action Ltd
MAZ Digital
Mobile Viewpoint
NEC Corporation
NeuLion
Niagara Video Corporation
Platform Communications
ProComSat
ProTelevision Technologies
Scale Logic
SDVI Corporation
Seagate
Simplestream
SintecMedia
Sobey Digital Technology Co.,LTD
Soliton Systems
TeamPeople
Telstra
ThinkAnalytics
Three Media Associates
Unified Streaming
VIDELIO - Media
Visual Research Inc.
Visual Technologies India
Wecom Global
Yospace Technologies Ltd
3D Storm
