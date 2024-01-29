IAB Names John Halley New IAB Board Chair

NEW YORK—The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) has named John Halley, president, Paramount Advertising, Paramount as the new chair of the trade organization’s Board of Directors. Halley has served on the board since March 2021, most recently as the vice chair.

Halley takes on the role that was held by Alysia Borsa, chief business officer and president of lifestyle, health and finance, at Dotdash Meredith. Borsa will continue to remain on the IAB Board and on the Executive Committee. Additionally, Shenan Reed, global chief media officer of General Motors, will move into the role of vice chair.

“The strength of IAB — and the strength of our industry — depends on our ability to attract the very best talent to our Board. John and Shenan bring a wealth of experience, a readiness to confront the industry’s toughest challenges, and a thirst for innovation that is inspirational. This year will be meaningful as we are grappling with trends defining the digital ecosystem, from the seismic shift in privacy and addressability, AI, unified identity and the retirement of third-party cookies. I'm so pleased to welcome them aboard,” said David Cohen, CEO, IAB.

“I am eager to work alongside Alysia, David, Shenan, and the rest of the board to ensure we are helping all stakeholders improve and evolve the digital ecosystem during such a critical time,” said Halley. “IAB is doing important work, and I look forward to contributing additional perspective as we map our path to the future.”

“The trajectory of digital growth hinges on the strategic decisions we make today,” said Reed. “Collaborating with John, David, and the entire IAB Board on the intriguing challenges ahead, we will have an increased emphasis placed on initiatives supporting sustainability, diversity, and breakthrough creativity at scale. Our choices now pave the way for better consumer experiences with media, and a markedly different industry by 2030.”

New members of the IAB Board of Directors elected to a three-year term include:

● Kristi Argyilan, Senior Vice President, Retail Media, Albertsons Media Collective

● Michael Scott, Vice President of Ad Sales and Operations NA, Samsung Ads

● Jason Spero, Vice President, Global Product Lead, Google

Current board members re-elected for a new three-year term include:

● Alysia Borsa, Chief Business Officer and President of Lifestyle, Health & Finance, Dotdash Meredith

● Patrick Harris, President, Americas and Partnerships, Snap

● Lisa Howard, Global Chief Revenue Officer, Hearst Magazines

● Norm Johnston, Global Head of Advertising Strategy, NewsCorp

● Joy Robins, Global Chief Advertising Officer, The New York Times

● Kya Sainsbury-Carter, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Advertising

● Aaron Sobol, Head of Media Investment, U.S., Unilever

The IAB Board of Directors is also comprised of the following members:

● Sheri Bachstein, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, The Weather Channel and IBM Watson Advertising

● Dani Benowitz, President, U.S. and Global, MAGNA Global (IPG Mediabrands)

● Alvin Bowles, Vice President, Global Business Group – Americas, Meta

● Deva Bronson, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Brand Assurance, dentsu

● Rajeev Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, PubMatic

● Ryan Gould, Head of Digital Ad Sales, Warner Bros. Discovery

● Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, Chief Revenue Officer, Yahoo

● Scott Howe, Chief Executive Officer, LiveRamp

● Jia Hyun, Vice President, Head of Strategic Accounts, LinkedIn

● Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi, PepsiCo

● Craig Kostelic, Chief Business Officer, Global Commercial Revenue, Condé Nast

● Alison Levin, President, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal

● Helen Lin, Chief Digital Officer, Publicis Media

● Alan Moss, Vice President, Global Ad Sales, Amazon Ads

● Susan Schiekofer, Chief Digital Investment Officer, GroupM

● Donna Speciale, President of U.S Advertising Sales and Marketing, TelevisaUnivision

● David Spector, Co-Founder, ThirdLove

● Sarah Travis, President, Roundel - Media Designed by Target

● John Trimble, Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, SiriusXM

● Lisa Valentino, Executive Vice President, Client Solutions & Addressable Enablement, Disney Advertising

● Joe Zawadzki, General Partner, AperiamVentures

Ex-officio members include:

● Miranda Dimopoulos, Regional Chief Executive Officer, IAB SEA & India

● Townsend Feehan, Chief Executive Officer, IAB Europe

● Rich LeFurgy, General Partner, Archer Advisors

● David Moore, Chairman, 4screen

● Randall Rothenberg, Limitless Partner, Randall, Ltd.

● John Toohey, Senior Vice President of Finance, Cumulus Media (Treasurer)

IAB Executive Committee includes:

● Alysia Borsa, Chief Business Officer and President of Lifestyle, Health & Finance, Dotdash Meredith

● David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB

● Gina Garrubbo, Chief Executive Officer, National Public Media

● John Halley, President, Paramount Advertising

● Peter Naylor, Vice President of Sales, Netflix

● Shenan Reed, Global Chief Media Officer, General Motors

The new board slate was formally announced at the 2024 IAB Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM). For more information about the IAB Board of Directors, please visit iab.com/boardofdirectors.