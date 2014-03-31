Hulu Taps Erwich to Lead Content Strategy

LOS ANGELES—Hulu has named Craig Erwich as the company’s new head of content, according to a statement written by CEO Mike Hopkins.



The streamer has chosen him to lead content and programming strategy for Hulu and Hulu Plus, effective April 7. Hulu has plans to increase its our content offerings, and including original programming.



Erwich has been developing shows and programming networks for over 20 years. He was most recently at Warner Horizon Television, a division of Warner Bros. Television Group, where he oversaw development, production and business operations for the past seven years. Prior to joining WHTV, Erwich was at FOX Broadcasting Company for 12 years. Erwich has been instrumental in creating top television programming, from “Pretty Little Liars,” “The Voice” and “Prison Break,” to “House” and “24.”



Hulu and Hulu Plus currently feature content from 514 content partners, providing over 89,000 TV episodes, 3,040 TV series and over 70,400 hours of video.