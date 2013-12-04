Hubbard Television Selects Internet Broadcasting for Ad Operations

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Internet Broadcasting Systems announced that it signed an agreement with Hubbard Television to provide digital ad operations for its Minnesota television stations.



Internet Broadcasting will perform ad operations for Hubbard while also delivering digital ads to Hubbard stations. By partnering with IB for these functions, Hubbard will be able to focus on growing their digital revenue.



“We knew that we wanted to partner with a solutions provider that had deep experience in ad operations and compelling products that could help us grow our digital revenue,” said Robert Hubbard, president of Hubbard Television Group. “We reviewed several options and it became obvious that IB was the best fit for us.”



Along with its digital publishing platform and content solutions, IB provides a scalable digital agency platform for sales operations and campaign creators. IB said it will deliver nearly 30,000 campaigns in 2013. In addition, the agency provides transparency of ad performance and ROI metrics, allowing partners to assess the success of each ad campaign they run.