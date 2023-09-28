HSN Launches Livestream Video Shopping on Sling Freestream
HSN joins QVC as the only two live shopping channels on the free streaming platform
WEST CHESTER, Pa.—As part of an ongoing expansion of its home shopping channels onto streaming platforms, Qurate Retail has announced that HSN has debuted on Sling Freestream, a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service offered by Sling TV.
HSN joins QVC, which is also part of Qurate Retail, as the only two live shopping channels on the streaming platform.
"HSN offers a fun and engaging livestream video shopping experience to Sling Freestream, an entertaining new FAST service created by one of the leaders in streaming TV," said David Apostolico, senior vice president streaming experience and distribution, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail GroupSM. "We look forward to welcoming new customers to HSN via Sling Freestream, while providing our existing customers with yet another convenient way to access their favorite HSN personalities, products and programming."
Sling Freestream offers a line-up of 400+ free Live TV channels and access to over 40,000 on-demand shows and movies. The service is available free to anyone with an internet connection via major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Most Popular
By Tom Butts