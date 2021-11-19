HPA Announces the 2021 HPA Award Winners

Industry veteran Darcy Antonellis received The HPA Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to her by former Warner Bros. Chairman Barry Meyer.

BURBANK, Calif.—Set against the backdrop of the historic Hollywood Legion Theater, HPA gave out the 2021 HPA Awards on November 18 at a sold-out gala.

The awards celebrated exceptional work in color grading, sound, editing, and visual effects in commercial, episodic, and feature projects.

The winners of the 2021 HPA Awards Creative Categories were:

Outstanding Color Grading – Theatrical Feature

“Jungle Cruise” – WINNER

Mitch Paulson // Company 3

“Candyman”

Natasha Leonnet // Company 3

“The Green Knight”

Alastor Pan Arnold // FotoKem

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

Tom Poole // Company 3

“Minari”

David Cole // FotoKem

Outstanding Color Grading – Episodic or Non-Theatrical Feature

“WandaVision – Previously On” – WINNER

Matt Watson // Marvel Studios Finishing

“Lovecraft Country – Meet Me in Daegu”

Rory Gordon // ArsenalFX Color

“The Queen’s Gambit – End Game”

Steven Bodner // Light Iron

“Sweet Tooth – Big Man”

Walter Volpatto // Company 3

“The Underground Railroad – Chapter 8: Indiana Autumn”

Alex Bickel // Color Collective

Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial

Toyota – “Jessica Long’s Story: Upstream” – WINNER

Jill Bogdanowicz // Company 3

Dior – “Spring-Summer 2021 Collection”

Tim Masick // Company 3

Hyundai – “I’m In Charge”

Sofie Borup // Company 3

Lexus – “A New Era”

Matt Osborne // Company 3

Zara – “Spring Summer 2021 Campaign”

Tim Masick // Company 3

Outstanding Editing – Theatrical Feature

“Sound of Metal”

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, ACE – WINNER

“The Father”

Yorgos Lamprinos

“Minari”

Harry Yoon, ACE

“Soul”

Kevin Nolting, ACE

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Alan Baumgarten, ACE

Outstanding Editing – Episodic or Non-Theatrical Feature (30 Minutes and Under)

“Hacks – Falling” – WINNER

Susan Vaill, ACE

“A Black Lady Sketch Show – Sister, May I Call You Oshun?”

Daysha Broadway, ACE, Stephanie Filo, ACE, Jessica Hernández, ACE

“Conan – DIY Conan”

Rob Ashe, Chris Heller, Matt Shaw

“Hacks – Interview”

Jessica Brunetto, Marissa Mueller

“Hacks – There Is No Line”

Jessica Brunetto

“Hacks – Tunnel of Love”

Ali Greer

Outstanding Editing – Episodic or Non-Theatrical Feature (Over 30 Minutes)

“A Perfect Planet: The Sun” – WINNER

Nigel Buck

“Allen v. Farrow – Episode 101”

Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie, Sara Newens

“His Dark Materials – The Scholar”

Sara Jones

“Lovecraft Country – Meet Me in Daegu”

Sean Albertson, ACE

“The Underground Railroad – Chapter 9: Indiana Winter”

Joi McMillon, ACE

Outstanding Sound – Theatrical Feature

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” - WINNER

Tim LeBlanc, Michael Keller // Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services

Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Malte Bieler // E Squared

“Cherry”

Mark Binder, Elliot Hartley, Donald Flick, Trevor Cress, Matt Coby // IMN Creative

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

Tom Ozanich, Dean A. Zupancic // Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services

Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Jason W. Jennings // E Squared

“In the Heights”

Lewis Goldstein, John Marquis, Paul Urmson, Gina Alfano, Brian Bowles, Thomas Ryan,

Alex Soto // Parabolic

“Reminiscence”

Jeremy Peirson, Thomas Jones, Michael Babcock, Sarah Bourgeois, Jessie Pariseau // Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services

“Sound of Metal”

Nicolas Becker, Carolina Santana // Sound Park

Carlos Cortés // SplendorOmnia

Michellee Couttolenc, Jaime Baksht // AstroLX

Outstanding Sound – Episodic or Non-Theatrical Feature

“Snowpiercer – Many Miles from Snowpiercer” – WINNER

Sandra Portman, Kelly Cole, Bill Mellow, James Fonnyadt, Eric Mouawad, Gregorio Gomez // Sharpe Sound Studios

“Lovecraft Country – Sundown”

Tim Kimmel, Marc Fishman, Mathew Waters, Paula Fairfield, Bradley Katona // The Formosa Group

“Oslo”

Lewis Goldstein, Gina Alfano, Thomas Ryan, Alex Soto // Parabolic

“The Right Stuff – Flight”

Walt Newman, Darleen Stoker, Kenneth Young, Brad Sherman, Alex Gruzdev, Sanaa Kelley, Adam DeCoster, Chris McGreary // Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services

“Sweet Tooth – Out of the Deep Woods”

George Haddad, Chad Hughes, Alex Gruzdev, Brad Sherman, Julie Altus // Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services

Outstanding Visual Effects – Theatrical Feature

“Black Widow” – WINNER

David Hodgins, Hanzhi Tang, Ryan Duhaime, James Reid, Edmond Smith III // Digital Domain

“Black Widow”

Sean Walker, Marvyn Young, Karl Rapley, Lily Lawrence, Timothy Walker // Weta Digital

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

Pier Lefebvre, Michael Langford, Timucin Ozger, Sarang Deshpande, Joshua Toonen // MPC Film

“Jungle Cruise”

Luke Millar // Weta Digital

Chad Wiebe // Industrial Light & Magic

Jim Berney, JD Schwalm, Marla Henshaw

“The Suicide Squad”

Mark Gee, Danielle Immerman, Mike Cozens, Jason Galeon, Makoto Hatanaka // Weta Digital

Outstanding Visual Effects – Episodic (Under 13 Episodes) or Non-theatrical Feature

“The Mandalorian – Chapter 9: The Marshal” – WINNER

Joe Bauer, Richard Bluff, Abbigail Keller, Hal Hickel, Jeff Capogreco // Industrial Light & Magic

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – New World Order”

Johannes Bresser, Mark Smith, Alexia Cui, Paul Jenness, Sebastian Bommersheim // Weta Digital

“Loki – Journey Into Mystery”

Dan DeLeeuw, David Seager, Alexandra Greene, George Kuruvilla, Dan Mayer // Industrial Light & Magic

“Lovecraft Country – Jig-a-Bobo”

Kevin Blank, Robin Griffin // HBO

Pietro Ponti // Important Looking Pirates

Grant Walker // Framestore

Francois Dumoulin // RodeoFX

“Star Trek: Discovery – Su'Kal”

Jason Michael Zimmerman, Ante Dekovic, Aleksandra Kochoska, Charles Collyer, Alexander Wood // CBS Television Studios

“WandaVision – The Series Finale"

Marion Spates, Suzanne Foster, R. Matt Smith, Simon Twine, Frankie Stellato // Digital Domain

Outstanding Visual Effects – Episodic (Over 13 Episodes)

“9-1-1 – The New Abnormal” – WINNER

Jon Massey, Tony Pirzadeh, Timothy Cairns, Bryant Reif, Josephine Noh // FuseFX

“Grey’s Anatomy – Breathe”

Tim Carras, Andie Eikenberg, Bill Parker, Kenneth Armstrong, Chris Myers // Barnstorm VFX

“NCIS: Los Angeles – The Bear”

Carlo Vega, Manmeet Singh, Michael Carter, Dylan Chudzynski // DigitalFilm Tree

“9-1-1: Lone Star – Hold the Line”

Brigitte Bourque, Tyler Deck, Jason Gottlieb, Josephine Noh, James Yates // FuseFX

“Supergirl – Welcome Back, Kara!”

Armen V. Kevorkian, Jennifer Mochinski, Alex Schade, Carlos Aldrey, Fabian Jimenez, Denys Shchukin // Encore VFX

The Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation, a juried honor, was awarded to the documentary “Welcome to Chechnya” and to its director, David France, and visual effects supervisor, Ryan Laney.

Winners of the Engineering Excellence Award, announced previously, include the Arch Platform by Arch Platform Technologies, OpenColorIO v.2 by Autodesk, Nuke by Foundry, and NearTime by Mo-Sys Engineering.