House Subcommittee Schedules Vote to Reverse Net Neutrality

WASHINGTON: The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology will vote tomorrow to repeal network neutrality rules. The subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), intends to role back regulations approved by the Federal Communications Commission last December prohibiting Internet Service Providers from substantially manipulating traffic on their networks. Republicans have long opposed so-called “network neutrality” rules, or as the Republican-led subcommittee puts it, “the Federal Communications Commission’s controversial Internet regulations.”



Walden himself is the sponsor of the joint resolution, with the co-sponsorship of the subcommittee’s Republican members. It simply states that the FCC’s rules “shall have no force or effect.”



The vote is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2, and 9:30 a.m.



See . . .

December 21, 2010: “FCC Codifies Network Neutrality”

Commissioners voted on a proposal from FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski to prevent wireline broadband providers from throttling bandwidth-heavy users such as Netflix. The same rules would not be applied to wireless providers.