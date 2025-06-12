House Passes Rescission Package That Would Claw Back CPB Funding

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House of Representatives voted mostly along party lines to approve a rescission package that would cancel $9.4 billion in previously approved funding that includes $1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Four Republicans joined with 208 Democrats to reject the measure. Four Democrats and two Republicans didn’t bother to vote. The measure now moves to the U.S. Senate where Republicans hold a 53 to 47 majority.

Kate Riley, President and CEO of America’s Public Television Stations, quickly issued a statement condemning the measure.

“America’s Public Television Stations are deeply disappointed that the House voted to completely defund the local public television stations throughout this country that provide exceptional lifesaving public safety services, proven educational services and community connections to their communities every day for free,” she said. “The vast majority of these devastating cuts will be borne by local public media stations and the communities that rely on them -- many of which have no other access to locally controlled media."

“Federal funding is essential to ensuring that all Americans have universal access to the exceptional public services that local stations provide regardless of zip code or income level,” she added. “This includes the over 160 locally operated and controlled public television stations that serve communities small and large throughout this country. All of this will be in jeopardy if the rescissions package passes the Senate.”

“America’s Public Television Stations now look to the U.S. Senate to reflect the clear will of the American people and the long history of bipartisan support for our work, and continue the federal investment in local public television stations’ essential missions of public safety, education and community connections,” she concluded.