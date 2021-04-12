Hitachi Comark Promotes Michael Anderson to COO

SOUTHWICK, Mass.—Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark LLC has promoted Michael Anderson to the position of chief operating officer. He will be responsible for the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of Hitachi Comark and will report directly to President and CEO Matsuzaka Toshihiro.

Anderson has held numerous positions with Hitachi Comark since joining the company 40 years ago, including inventory control, buyer, purchasing manager and vice president of manufacturing and operations. All of these years have been spent with the Hitachi Comark organization operating under the following names: COMARK, Thomcast, Thales, Thomson Grass Valley, Thomson Broadcast and currently Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark LLC.

While serving as senior vice president of manufacturing and operations, Anderson, in addition to manufacturing responsibilities, supported the president and CEO in achieving corporate revenue and profitability goals. He also oversaw day-to-day company operations, managed annual budgets and directed departmental initiatives.

Earlier Anderson was responsible for implementing several initiatives that streamlined assembly, including reorganizing material flow on the manufacturing floor and point-of-use inventory. He championed employee input into the entire process and has increased efficiency and reduced overall lead-time to market.