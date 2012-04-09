HIRO Media Completes $5 Million Funding Round



TEL AVIV, ISRAEL: HIRO Media, a firm focused on video advertising management and optimization technology, announced that it closed a $5 million funding round. The investment followed a number of deal announcements, including among others Viewster, a video-on-demand service provider, Universal McCann Digital and Ybrant, a digital marketing solutions provider.



HIRO Media’s funding will be used to open a New York Center of Development and Support to serve its U.S. customers. In addition, the company recently welcomed Jim Mazzarella to head up its buy-side efforts within its U.S. operations.





