HIRO Media Completes $5 Million Funding Round
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL: HIRO Media, a firm focused on video advertising management and optimization technology, announced that it closed a $5 million funding round. The investment followed a number of deal announcements, including among others Viewster, a video-on-demand service provider, Universal McCann Digital and Ybrant, a digital marketing solutions provider.
HIRO Media’s funding will be used to open a New York Center of Development and Support to serve its U.S. customers. In addition, the company recently welcomed Jim Mazzarella to head up its buy-side efforts within its U.S. operations.
