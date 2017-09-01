Hingley Takes Overs as European Head for Fletcher Group

LONDON—The Fletcher Group has announced that Richard Hingley has been hired for the role of head of European operations. Based in Fletcher’s London office, Hingley will oversee all of the specialty camera provider’s European operations, as well as large project management with Fletcher’s Chicago headquarters.

Richard Hingley

Hingley’s past experience includes a range of product management and sales positions with companies like Avid, Softimage, Quantel and Tyrell. He has also worked on a number of high profile sport productions, including the FIFA World Cup 2010 and 2014, and the Wimbledon Finals from 2011-2013.

Hingley takes over his new position after the departure of Haydn Parnell. Hingley had been working as a consultant with Fletcher over the past few years, per the company’s press release.