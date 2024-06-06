Hemisphere Media Group Launches FAST Channels on Fire TV
Todo Cine, WAPA+ , Todo Novelas, and Más Pasiones have been added to the Fire TV Channels lineup
MIAMI, Fla.—The Hemisphere Media Group is reporting that its Spanish language channels Todo Cine, Todo Novelas, Más Pasiones and WAPA+ have been added to the Fire TV Channels as free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) services.
“We are excited to launch our best-in-class FAST channels on Fire TV Channels. Our channels deliver compelling movies, series, and news and informational content that has a proven track record of success and represents a unique offering unavailable elsewhere. We are proud to be the go-to for premium content that resonates with the fast-growing segments of the Hispanic audience that are underserved by traditional content providers,” said Alan Sokol, president & CEO of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.
“The launch of Todo Cine, Todo Novelas, Más Pasiones, and WAPA+ on Fire TV Channels will enhance the viewing experience for millions of users, offering a wide range of entertainment options tailored to the preferences of the diverse U.S. Hispanic community,” he added.
Todo Cine offers an exclusive movie lineup of contemporary Spanish-language blockbusters and award-winning titles across the FAST ecosystem.
Todo Novelas and Más Pasiones offer drama and telenovela enthusiasts with high quality productions from around the world.
WAPA+ is the only FAST channel serving the large and fast-growing Puerto Rican community in the U.S. Leveraging the decades-long content tradition of WAPA TV, Puerto Rico’s #1 TV network for 14 consecutive years, WAPA+ offers viewers 70 hours of news and information content every week, including the only newscast targeting the Puerto Rican community in the continental U.S., NotiCentro América. WAPA+ also brings a variety of local entertainment programming including the exclusive U.S. premiere of Super Chef Celebrities, as well as proven ratings hits, like reality competition series Guerreros.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.