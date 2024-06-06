Hemisphere Media Group Launches FAST Channels on Fire TV

MIAMI, Fla.—The Hemisphere Media Group is reporting that its Spanish language channels Todo Cine, Todo Novelas, Más Pasiones and WAPA+ have been added to the Fire TV Channels as free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) services.

“We are excited to launch our best-in-class FAST channels on Fire TV Channels. Our channels deliver compelling movies, series, and news and informational content that has a proven track record of success and represents a unique offering unavailable elsewhere. We are proud to be the go-to for premium content that resonates with the fast-growing segments of the Hispanic audience that are underserved by traditional content providers,” said Alan Sokol, president & CEO of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.

“The launch of Todo Cine, Todo Novelas, Más Pasiones, and WAPA+ on Fire TV Channels will enhance the viewing experience for millions of users, offering a wide range of entertainment options tailored to the preferences of the diverse U.S. Hispanic community,” he added.

Todo Cine offers an exclusive movie lineup of contemporary Spanish-language blockbusters and award-winning titles across the FAST ecosystem.

Todo Novelas and Más Pasiones offer drama and telenovela enthusiasts with high quality productions from around the world.

WAPA+ is the only FAST channel serving the large and fast-growing Puerto Rican community in the U.S. Leveraging the decades-long content tradition of WAPA TV, Puerto Rico’s #1 TV network for 14 consecutive years, WAPA+ offers viewers 70 hours of news and information content every week, including the only newscast targeting the Puerto Rican community in the continental U.S., NotiCentro América. WAPA+ also brings a variety of local entertainment programming including the exclusive U.S. premiere of Super Chef Celebrities, as well as proven ratings hits, like reality competition series Guerreros.