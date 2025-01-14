Heartland Video Systems Buys Videstra

PLYMOUTH, Wisc.—Heartland Video Systems (HVS) has acquired Videstra, a company that offers solutions to integrate micro-local cameras for weather, towers and transportation departments into broadcast station production environments. Financial details were not disclosed.

"HVS has consistently been a forward-thinking company, committed to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that empower our customers to thrive,” said Dan Whealy, director of business development and technology at HVS. “The acquisition of Videstra aligns perfectly with this philosophy and vision.”

Videstra offers a suite of products that make it easy to integrate and manage remote IP cameras into production workflows. Founded in 2016, the company offers complete hardware and software solutions, including V-Streamer, V-Manager and VestraView client software. Its solution is available with support for four or eight simultaneous channels of genlocked HD-SDI output feeds for news, weather and web integration, HVS said.

The Videstra system works with a broad range of IP cameras from numerous manufacturers. It fully integrates camera control for a variety of IP streaming camera models. The scalable Videstra solution can accept from one to more than 100 cameras with the same in-house infrastructure, it said.

The client software is simple yet powerful with either list or tile views of the source IP video feeds and a familiar router output control. Videstra also provides the ability to be driven by popular broadcast automation software like Ross OverDrive and Grass Valley Ignite, it said.

Videstra also enables time lapse, web publishing, sharing and simple DOT camera access. The Videstra system offers the ability to brand or sponsor the camera feeds independently, providing additional revenue opportunities, it said.

“Videstra represents a premier product in the IP camera space, meticulously developed on enhancing the end viewer experience and unlocking new revenue opportunities,” Whealy said. “Leveraging HVS's seasoned, industry-leading team, we are confident in our ability to enhance, expand, and evolve the Videstra product offering, ultimately delivering greater value to both current and future Videstra customers across diverse business segments.”

Dan Desjardins, former founder and director of Videstra, said he was impressed with the “passion and expertise in broadcasting” that HVS brings to the table.

“Heartland is a company poised to grow the product and customer base with energy and purpose," he said.

More information is available on the HVS website.