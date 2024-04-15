Grass Valley Showcases Extensive Upgrades at 2024 NAB Show

Grass Valley is unveiling a wide range of upgrades at the 2024 NAB Show.

For instance, Grass Valley’s LDX 100 series video cameras now have integrated LUT processing. This advance delivers optimal HDR/SDR signal quality directly from the camera head and base station, reducing the need for external converters. As well, the LDX 100 series offers high-speed shooting capabilities — 6x 1080p shooting with native UHD resolution of the live signal output — in both NativeIP and XCU base station operations.

On the video production side, Grass Valley is showcasing a new generation of IP I/O boards for its K-Frame XP series switcher. These I/O boards support up to 100Gbe connectivity of native JPEG XS directly to the switcher per board, without the need for external gear boxing. The boards also have extended buffers to support non-synchronized sources. As well, video processing within the K-Frame XP has been upgraded to include custom 3D LUT translation for color mapping of HDR and SDR signals. This is meant to help operators handle the demand for mixed-format productions.

Another introduction at the NAB Show is the new Clipstore II. Part of the Grass Valley K-Frame product line, Clipstore II delivers up to four channels of playback and record, up to UHD 4K 2160P as either SDI or ST2110.

To address the need for more flexibility and agility in live production workflows and teams, Grass Valley is demonstrating its new modular production switcher solution, Maverik X, at the show. Available to run on local, hybrid or cloud computer environments, Maverik X is a flexible production switcher that supports combined uncompressed and compressed inputs and outputs with full 10bit UHD HDR workflows, automatic up/down/cross conversion and HDR LUT mapping, and controlled via browser, hardware panel or third parties. It can also include multiviewers, audio mixing, graphics, and replay.

Grass Valley is also showing the latest upgrades:

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors