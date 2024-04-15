Grass Valley Showcases Extensive Upgrades at 2024 NAB Show
New products include a new generation of IP I/O boards for its K-Frame XP series switcher
Grass Valley is unveiling a wide range of upgrades at the 2024 NAB Show.
For instance, Grass Valley’s LDX 100 series video cameras now have integrated LUT processing. This advance delivers optimal HDR/SDR signal quality directly from the camera head and base station, reducing the need for external converters. As well, the LDX 100 series offers high-speed shooting capabilities — 6x 1080p shooting with native UHD resolution of the live signal output — in both NativeIP and XCU base station operations.
On the video production side, Grass Valley is showcasing a new generation of IP I/O boards for its K-Frame XP series switcher. These I/O boards support up to 100Gbe connectivity of native JPEG XS directly to the switcher per board, without the need for external gear boxing. The boards also have extended buffers to support non-synchronized sources. As well, video processing within the K-Frame XP has been upgraded to include custom 3D LUT translation for color mapping of HDR and SDR signals. This is meant to help operators handle the demand for mixed-format productions.
Another introduction at the NAB Show is the new Clipstore II. Part of the Grass Valley K-Frame product line, Clipstore II delivers up to four channels of playback and record, up to UHD 4K 2160P as either SDI or ST2110.
To address the need for more flexibility and agility in live production workflows and teams, Grass Valley is demonstrating its new modular production switcher solution, Maverik X, at the show. Available to run on local, hybrid or cloud computer environments, Maverik X is a flexible production switcher that supports combined uncompressed and compressed inputs and outputs with full 10bit UHD HDR workflows, automatic up/down/cross conversion and HDR LUT mapping, and controlled via browser, hardware panel or third parties. It can also include multiviewers, audio mixing, graphics, and replay.
Grass Valley is also showing the latest upgrades:
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
- GV Orbit has extended its hybrid IP and SDI routing orchestration capabilities with AMPP integration for a unified control and monitoring experience across both ground and hybrid workflows.
- MV-1200 Series Multiviewers have new native 12G-SDI standalone or modular options that support up to 32x4 inputs and outputs in the standalone version and up to 144x16 in the modular version.
- The KudosPro Framerate Converter, providing high-quality single, dual, and quad channel formats and motion compensated frame rate conversion in a single rack unit, offers an additional ST2110 option with dual 25G SFP+ connectivity.
- The XIP-3911-IO, a next generation SDI/IP gateway application on flexible XIP modular infrastructure, now supports an eight-channel SDI/IP ST2110 gateway application in addition to the multiple applications available for up-, down- and cross-conversion, HDR/SDR and audio processing, and JPEG XS encoding/decoding.
- Ignite’s automated production control of scripted and unscripted productions has expanded production control with AMPP, including AMPP macro creation and control, the K-Frame CS X application, and Densité X Clip Player HD.
- Framelight X, the SaaS-based federated asset management for globally distributed, rapidly deployable news and sports production workflows has been enhanced with the addition of AI image tagging support, and upgrades to the MOS clip list player, editor, renderer and improvements to subtitle support and scheduling.
- The Playout X distributed playout solution has an all-new architecture that delivers significantly improved performance, including new Linux hosting options (reducing compute hosting by 40%) and new captioning features for multilingual closed or open captions or subtitles and DVB bitmap subtitles, as well as video/audio descriptions and simple delay channels.
James Careless is an award-winning journalist who has written for TV Technology since the 1990s. He has covered HDTV from the days of the six competing HDTV formats that led to the 1993 Grand Alliance, and onwards through ATSC 3.0 and OTT. He also writes for Radio World, along with other publications in aerospace, defense, public safety, streaming media, plus the amusement park industry for something different.