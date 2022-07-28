Hearst Television Names Preman Narayanan VP of Ad Operations & Information Services

NEW YORK, N.Y.—Preman Narayanan, a veteran of some of the leading companies in targeted television advertising, is joining Hearst Television as vice president of ad operations and information services.

Narayanan will assume that role, a newly created position at Hearst Television, effective August 1. He will be based at the company’s Charlotte, North Carolina, office.

Narayanan will oversee Hearst Television's linear and digital advertising operations and business operations departments and will help set the strategic direction of the company's advertising technology and information systems.

“Preman brings a wealth of advertising operations experience and will be a key player on the Hearst Television team as we continue to evolve our platforms to support advanced advertising solutions that meet the changing needs of our advertisers,” said John Drain, Hearst Television chief financial officer.

“Preman joins us at an exciting time for local broadcast advertising,” added Al Lustgarten, Hearst Television senior vice president of technology and information services, to whom Narayanan will report. “Brands and buyers will have new opportunities to utilize advanced advertising techniques; Preman will lead the operations and ad technology initiatives which will enable our customers and sellers to take advantage of these opportunities.”

Narayanan has worked since 2013 at Effectv, based in Philadelphia, most recently as vice president of IT and technical operations. Among his roles there, he oversaw the implementation of advanced advertising solutions for Effectv's large Southern Division.

Before Effectv, he was director of technology and operations for the Midwest and Southwest regions at Time Warner Cable Media. Before that, he was associate director – corporate strategy and U-verse TV advertising for AT&T. He also served in key product-development positions for EchoStar Broadband LLC and SkyStream Networks. He began his career at ASTRO All Asia Networks in Kuala Lumpur in his native Malaysia. He holds a bachelor’s in electrical engineering from Malaysia’s University of Technology and participated in the SCT/ISBE Leadership Program at Dartmouth University’s Tuck School of Business.