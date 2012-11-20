Harris unveils next-generation ATSC Mobile DTV launch kit

Harris Broadcast Communications recently announced its next-generation ATSC Mobile DTV (MDTV) launch kit to help expedite channel launches for broadcasters. The solution meets requirements to support the advertising-supported business model of the Mobile500 Alliance, with applications for banner ad placement on program guides, channel-change advertising, audience measurement, and DVR-like capabilities to record and playback content.

The Mobile500 Alliance represents more than 430 U.S. television stations with plans to launch MDTV services. According to John Lawson, executive director of the alliance, the organization’s business model extends ATSC MDTV programming to new viewers and less-watched dayparts through support for more consumer devices. This includes its new MyDTV app, which enables compatibility with Apple iPhones and iPad tablets.

The new launch kit includes all hardware and software required to support OTA MDTV channels, pre-assembled and ready to plug into existing DTV transmitters.

Components include the Harris Selenio media convergence platform for signal encoding, Apex M2X software-defined exciter technology, and middleware from Expway to support program guides and other on-air services.

The solution also supports content protection through integrated conditional access software, and Harris plans to add Mobile EAS capability in 2013 to support emergency alerting for TV stations — a significant upgrade in the eyes of Lawson.